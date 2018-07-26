Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WellCare Health Plans (WCG) to Hold

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “WellCare Health’s solid performance is driven by the Medicaid, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans segments. Strong organic growth and prudent acquisitions have been driving the premium revenues higher. The acquisition of Meridian Health Plans of Michigan and Illinois and MeridianRx will help the company be the top-most Medicaid provider in those states. Healthy balance sheet continues to support its operational excellence. Following its strong quarterly results, the company lifted its guidance for 2018. Its shares have outperformed the industry year to date and the company’s solid fundamentals are likely to provide further support. However, its rising level of debt hurts the bottom line. A continuous increase in total expenses also weighs on its margins.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $256.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WellCare Health Plans has a 12-month low of $162.25 and a 12-month high of $259.60. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.52. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,340,000 after purchasing an additional 279,764 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 81.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,024,000 after purchasing an additional 465,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 52.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

