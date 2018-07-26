Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dillard’s (DDS) to Hold

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dillard’s outperformed the industry in the past six months owing to its robust surprise trend. In first-quarter fiscal 2018, the company marked its third straight earnings beat with fourth consecutive positive sales surprise. Results gained from continued positive trends witnessed in fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 into the first quarter. Further, the company is benefiting from solid comps growth and effective expense management. Moreover, Dillard’s constant efforts to capitalize on growth opportunities in its brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce business along with friendly shareholder-moves remain noteworthy. Its focus on increasing productivity, enhancing domestic operations and developing an omni-channel platform are likely to strengthen customer base. However, persistence of the challenging trends in the apparel retail space due to changing customer preferences remains a woe, which might hurt its profitability.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.37 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 70,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $5,292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,177.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 495 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $45,648.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,113 in the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

