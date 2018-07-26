Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compugen (CGEN) to Sell

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Compugen opened at $3.37 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . Compugen has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 1,813.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 299,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

