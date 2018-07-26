Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avangrid (AGR) to Sell

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of Avangrid opened at $49.87 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.17. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,109,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,702,000 after purchasing an additional 859,144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Avangrid by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 311,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Avangrid by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,289,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,170,000 after purchasing an additional 72,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,661,000 after purchasing an additional 69,806 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in Avangrid by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 165,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,626 shares during the period. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

