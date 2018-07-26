Zacks: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $9.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Saturday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Duchemin sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $76,794.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 10,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $53,586.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,567 shares of company stock worth $1,178,644. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,206,000 after buying an additional 802,639 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 983.6% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 268,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 951.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 204,158 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,000,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 164,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 101,965 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBIO remained flat at $$5.10 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $184.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

