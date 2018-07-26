Zacks: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 236 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

NYSE CHT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $34.66. 5,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,639. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.33. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.5901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

