Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $967.25 Million

Analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) will post $967.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $914.60 million and the highest is $1.07 billion. Trinity Industries reported sales of $973.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinity Industries will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trinity Industries.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.24 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Trinity Industries traded down $0.07, hitting $37.20, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 3,198,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.04. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 467,100 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 176,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 358,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 283,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

