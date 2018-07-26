Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.36, hitting $30.60, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 113,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,293. The firm has a market cap of $843.25 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $37.23.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 131,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $4,064,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

