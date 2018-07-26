Zacks: Brokerages Expect NN, Inc. (NNBR) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. NN posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NN had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. NN’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NN from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth $8,024,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NN by 1,725.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 369,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NN by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after acquiring an additional 209,232 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NN in the first quarter valued at $3,624,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NN by 12.7% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 567,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 63,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNBR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 127,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,901. NN has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.98.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

