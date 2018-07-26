Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 62,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 72,407 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 180.8% during the first quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 117,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications traded up $0.30, hitting $18.15, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 739,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,718. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $18.95.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

