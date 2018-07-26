Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (GHG) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.30 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

Shares of GHG opened at $16.69 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $883,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $638,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $1,275,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.