Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Great Elm Capital posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Elm Capital.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 34.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481. The company has a market cap of $98.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In other Great Elm Capital news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 6,500 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 117.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,993 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 1.20% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

