Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Oracle reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $174,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,993.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,758,422 shares of company stock worth $126,104,582. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $201.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

