Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cotiviti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Cotiviti reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cotiviti will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cotiviti.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Cotiviti had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $176.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COTV. Citigroup cut shares of Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cotiviti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann cut shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In other Cotiviti news, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,028,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,550. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 1,599.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 127,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,776. Cotiviti has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

About Cotiviti

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

