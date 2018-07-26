Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to announce $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the highest is $3.73 billion. BlackRock posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will report full-year sales of $14.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $14.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $15.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $672.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.67.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $507.98 per share, for a total transaction of $507,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total transaction of $90,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,034,698,000 after purchasing an additional 192,139 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 53,902.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,094 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $512.49 on Monday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $408.62 and a 52-week high of $594.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock (BLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.