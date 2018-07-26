Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Atlantica Yield posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantica Yield.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $225.27 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 10.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 105,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,711. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

