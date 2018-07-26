Zacks: Avrobio Inc (AVRO) Given $38.33 Average Target Price by Analysts

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $38.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Avrobio an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Avrobio stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,983. Avrobio has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.23.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. It lead product candidate in AVR-RD-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis.

