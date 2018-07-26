Zacks: Analysts Set $15.00 Target Price for Harte Hanks Inc (HHS)

Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.63) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harte Hanks an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

HHS has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on Harte Hanks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Harte Hanks traded down $0.11, reaching $10.24, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,080. Harte Hanks has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.93. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million. Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 70.04% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Harte Hanks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Harte Hanks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harte Hanks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 253,385 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harte Hanks (HHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.