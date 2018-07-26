Zacks: Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of ICE opened at $76.79 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $71,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $592,823.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,040.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,709 shares of company stock worth $20,014,469. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,852,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,253,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

