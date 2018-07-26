Zacks: Analysts Expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) to Post $1.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.59. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.93 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 479.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth $187,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $117.00. 1,245,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.01. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $127.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

