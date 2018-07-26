Zacks: Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.67). Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 78.22% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2835.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In related news, insider Paul Brannelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $3,790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 441,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,779 shares of company stock worth $5,980,331 over the last three months. 25.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $647.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.73. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

