Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $9.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 31,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $931,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,542 shares of company stock worth $6,377,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,853.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 189,993 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,988,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,000. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

