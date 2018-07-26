Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.49). Synlogic reported earnings of ($3.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million.

SYBX has been the subject of several research reports. restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

SYBX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,252. The company has a market capitalization of $279.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.81. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

In other news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of Synlogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $33,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $422,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $294,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $5,393,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 72.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.