Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) will post sales of $377.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pier 1 Imports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.80 million. Pier 1 Imports posted sales of $407.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pier 1 Imports.

Get Pier 1 Imports alerts:

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.45 million. Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Pier 1 Imports’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PIR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the first quarter worth about $247,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 564.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 76,878 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports traded down $0.05, reaching $2.16, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 731,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,549. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $180.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.56. Pier 1 Imports has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pier 1 Imports (PIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.