Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Markel Co. (MKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) to post sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Markel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Markel posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Markel will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Markel.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.71 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Markel had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Argus initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 price objective on Markel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,237.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.74, for a total transaction of $216,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,904,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total value of $108,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,790,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $1,553,672. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Markel by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 1,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel opened at $1,147.00 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.85 and a beta of 0.90. Markel has a 1 year low of $995.30 and a 1 year high of $1,194.98.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

