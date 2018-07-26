Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J.Jill Inc (JILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) will post $178.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.Jill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.70 million and the lowest is $176.35 million. J.Jill reported sales of $181.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full-year sales of $713.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.55 million to $726.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $739.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $702.59 million to $765.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. J.Jill had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

JILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in J.Jill by 2,403.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 28,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. 9,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.92.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

