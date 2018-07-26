Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.22). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.04% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 156.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 270,373 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 77,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

INO traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 588,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,294. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $386.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

