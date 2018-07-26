Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) will announce sales of $5.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.13 million and the highest is $5.20 million. Calithera Biosciences posted sales of $7.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year sales of $22.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.58 million to $26.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $1.71 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Calithera Biosciences had a negative net margin of 131.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%.

CALA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 40,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 784,816 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences opened at $4.40 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.53. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

