Yogaworks (YOGA) vs. Cannabis Sativa (CBDS) Head-To-Head Survey

Yogaworks (NASDAQ: YOGA) and Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yogaworks and Cannabis Sativa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yogaworks $54.51 million 0.60 -$23.43 million N/A N/A Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cannabis Sativa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yogaworks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yogaworks and Cannabis Sativa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yogaworks 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yogaworks presently has a consensus price target of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 179.17%. Given Yogaworks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Yogaworks is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Profitability

This table compares Yogaworks and Cannabis Sativa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yogaworks -44.22% -45.47% -34.50% Cannabis Sativa -933.35% -110.30% -65.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Yogaworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of Yogaworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yogaworks beats Cannabis Sativa on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yogaworks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. As of May 10, 2018, it operated 69 locations. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm that reduces pain and inflammation for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant and moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The company also engages in the research, development, and licensing of natural cannabis products comprising cannabis formulations, edibles, topicals, strains, recipes, and delivery systems. In addition, it operates iBudtender, an online portal that offers information and patient reviews on marijuana dispensaries, cannabis businesses, marijuana strains, edibles, and concentrates and products. The company markets and sells its products through sales professionals, as well as through retailers and distributors. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. is based in Mesquite, Nevada.

