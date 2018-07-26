Xilinx (XLNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

XLNX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.26.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $6.71 on Thursday, reaching $74.68. 319,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,246. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.42. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $78.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $237,615.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,577.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $103,885.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at $547,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,371 shares of company stock worth $629,117. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,940 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

