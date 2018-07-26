Xerox (XRX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xerox earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.2849042714241 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Xerox stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Xerox has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 1.74%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

