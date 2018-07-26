Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News coverage about Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xenia Hotels & Resorts earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8486190562777 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.90 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

XHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 38 hotels, including 36 wholly owned hotels, comprising 10,852 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

