Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Takes Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 115,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,863,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth $10,900,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth $9,120,000. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth $4,860,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth $237,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A opened at $21.41 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $29.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.57%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on QRTEA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.41 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

