Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $3.06 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CarMax by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $61.94 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Buckingham Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

CarMax opened at $75.20 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $2,901,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,393,078.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 8,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $645,464.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,985 shares of company stock valued at $50,360,398. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

