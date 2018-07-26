Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $2.77 Million Position in Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global PLC Class C alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C opened at $26.38 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global PLC Class C had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global PLC Class C Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.