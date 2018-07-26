WSFS Financial (WSFS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.45.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 55,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $2,987,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $102,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,902.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,136 shares of company stock valued at $11,998,401. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 120.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 443,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 242,467 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 59.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,027,000 after buying an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,990,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

