WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of WSFS Financial traded up $0.70, hitting $57.35, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $57.45.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.16%. research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $268,009.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,196.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 18,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $980,489.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,099.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,136 shares of company stock worth $11,998,401. 4.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

