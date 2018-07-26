World Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Banco de Chile (BCH)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 483.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 135,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $79.60 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Banco de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.