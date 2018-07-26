Workiva (WK) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Workiva (NYSE:WK) has been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Workiva earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.5365062405473 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Workiva traded up $0.15, hitting $26.50, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.97. Workiva has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workiva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Workiva from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In other news, major shareholder Jerome M. Behar sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.