Wolf Minerals (WLFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.21

Wolf Minerals Limited (LON:WLFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 418135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

In other Wolf Minerals news, insider John Hopkins purchased 204,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,132.84 ($8,117.59).

Wolf Minerals Company Profile

Wolf Minerals Limited, a specialty metals company, primarily operates in the tungsten and tin industry of mining and materials sector in the United Kingdom. Its principal project is the Drakelands Mine located near the village of Hemerdon in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Plymouth, the United Kingdom.

