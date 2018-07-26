WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund opened at GBX 29.78 ($0.39) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.48 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.13 ($0.40).
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund
