WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund opened at GBX 29.78 ($0.39) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.48 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.13 ($0.40).

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

