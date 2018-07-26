WisdomTree Asia Local Debt Fund (ALD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

WisdomTree Asia Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ALD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of WisdomTree Asia Local Debt Fund opened at $43.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. WisdomTree Asia Local Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Asia Local Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Asia Local Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.