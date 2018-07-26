Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $163.04 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $142.67 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

