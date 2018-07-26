William Blair Comments on Neuronetics Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (STIM)

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Neuronetics in a research note issued on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STIM. JMP Securities began coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Monday. They set a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Neuronetics opened at $25.92 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

In related news, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,339.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Guthrie purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neuronetics stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Neuronetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.