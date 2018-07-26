Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases New Position in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 302,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 121,511 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 83,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,030,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 9,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NRG stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.73. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

