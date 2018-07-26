Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 2,125 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 425.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $411,000. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $465,000. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 60,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF opened at $80.33 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.26 and a 1-year high of $83.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.7746 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.