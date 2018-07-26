Whittier Trust Co. Has $316,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan opened at $15.86 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

