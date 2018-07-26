Whitnell & Co. Raises Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 100,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,135,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 291.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 335,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,682 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners traded up $0.22, reaching $71.40, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 19,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.70 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.