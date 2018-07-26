Whitnell & Co. Has $10.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.5% of Whitnell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whitnell & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF traded down $0.44, reaching $58.70, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 5,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,355. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $65.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

