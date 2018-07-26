Whitnell & Co. Boosts Holdings in Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF (BBRC)

Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF (NYSEARCA:BBRC) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co. owned 0.65% of Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992. Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.47.

